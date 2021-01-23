Marvel Studios Releases Official Images From WandaVision Episode 3: “Now In Color”

WandaVision gets groovy in the first official stills from Episode 3, "Now In Color," the latest episode of the Marvel Studios series released Friday on Disney+. In the Brady Bunch and Good Times-inspired episode from series director Matt Shakman and Captain Marvel 2 writer Megan McDonnell, unusual couple Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) welcome newborn twins Tommy and Billy. But when "Geraldine" (Teyonah Parris) mentions someone she's not supposed to — Ultron (James Spader), the killer of Wanda's twin brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) — the "Good Times" end, and Wanda forcibly banishes the undercover S.W.O.R.D. agent from Westview.

"The experience of having just gone through real birth — like a real birth experience, because they're real, breathing creatures that she's given birth to — I believe that's what has sparked this memory that was squashed," Olsen told TVLine about the Quicksilver mention that turned the Scarlet Witch sinister. "She starts to really connect back in with these memories that aren't on the surface. And we will continue to watch her discover more of those kinds of moments."

Continue below for images from "Now In Color," now streaming in color. New episodes of WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

