WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Says the Marvel Series Is "Quite a Ride" After Episode 3

As WandaVision slides into the extreme '80s, unraveling the multi-decade mystery behind the sitcom-inspired reality seemingly conjured into existence by Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), star Teyonah Parris says the Marvel Studios series is "quite a ride" from Episode 4 on out. "Now in Color" ends with "Geraldine," actually S.W.O.R.D. Agent Monica Rambeau (Parris), forcibly expelled from "TV Land" — the Westview suburb where new mom Wanda lives with husband Vision (Paul Bettany) — and back in the real world. As WandaVision reaches the midway point of its nine-episode season, Parris reveals burning questions will soon be answered in the decades still to come:

"The first couple episodes of WandaVision are very specific to the time period and the sitcoms," Parris told TVLine. "And what's interesting in these first couple of episodes is that you do feel something's amiss, something's not quite right. Many characters are taking note of that; characters aren't able to remember things, they aren't able to quite put their finger on a thing."

Dinner almost turned deadly when Mr. Hart (Fred Melamed) nearly choked in "Filmed Live Before a Studio Audience," and queen bee Dottie Jones (Emma Caulfield Ford) suffered an alarming injury in "Don't Touch That Dial." Things took an especially sinister turn when "Geraldine" reminded Wanda her twin brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) was killed by Ultron (James Spader), earning her a one-way ticket out of Westview.

"Now in Color" ends with a stunned Monica back in the real world and surrounded by S.W.O.R.D., the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division.

"Watching all of that unravel, and then come together later in the series, is going to be quite a ride," Parris said. "And I hope that you all tune in and ride this thing with us because it will be well worth it. I know there are so many questions in the first couple of episodes, and just no answers, but we will get to it, I promise."

Doling out that information piece by piece and decade by decade is by design: creator and head writer Jac Schaeffer told The Hollywood Reporter that Marvel producer Kevin Feige was "100% in for doling it out slowly. And I think he also has a lot of faith in the fans and the Marvel audience, that they're so interested in paying attention and they know they'll be rewarded, so we started out slow."

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

