WandaVision Boss Speaks Out on Fan Impatience Over Weekly Release Schedule

✖

It shouldn't have surprised anyone that when Marvel Studios premiered WandaVision on Disney+ it would be with a weekly roll out of episodes. Though the first two debuted on the same day, the release calendar for the streamer's other hit series, The Mandalorian, should have been a big clue that the Marvel's first series would follow a similar path. Not only does it keep audiences coming back every week but it keeps the show in the conversation the entire time that new episodes are being released. Much like when Amazon took a similar tactic with The Boys, some fans weren't super pleased with this strategy.

"When we were early, early working on [‘WandaVision’], it wasn’t known what the rollout would be," head writer Jac Shaeffer told The Playlist. "So, the question was less about the binge-ability or dropping them weekly, it was more about how long can we keep the sitcom gig going? How much to reveal about the larger mystery? How much will be in the MCU space versus how much will be in the authentic sitcom space? That was always a question. And a concern, really. But we were all very unified in seeing how far we can take it. And if we could truly create a sitcom featuring [Wanda and Vision].”

She added later on the same topic, “[‘WandaVision’] is very much about how we gravitate to comforting entertainment and how sitcoms make us feel safe and warm and we feel loving and close to our families. And that’s what we’ve all been reaching for over this past year. And so it feels strangely reflective of our experience, of my experience at least. I think audiences are interested in feeling good and in laughing and in being challenged. And even though I know there is a lot of impatience, I think there is a lot of delight to be found in stretching this out because we all have so much time on our hands right now.”

Luckily for Shaeffer and fans of the series, only five episodes remain of the show before its complete and the entire picture is brought into view, and after that the whole thing will be available for those eager to binge all nine episodes.

To date none of the episodes that have premiered had the traditional Marvel Studios post-credit scene but some have theorized that they're saving that for the season (or series?) finale.

"That's a tricky question and I'm having trouble dodging it," Schaeffer explained with a laugh to ET. "I would say that in any Marvel property, you should watch the thing in its entirety, no matter what. That's what I would say."

WandaVision's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.