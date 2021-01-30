WandaVision Could Set Up Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Surprising Ending

✖

With each passing week, the massive WandaVision wheels continue to churn, producing one fever dream-fueled episode after the next. Luckily for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, WandaVision Episode Four, "We Interrupt This Program," begins to lay the groundwork for exposition, showing the world outside Wanda's sitcom at length for the first time. As the episode begins to unfold, it's quickly revealed when exactly the series takes place. With the newfound info, it could be possible WandaVision has a (retroactive) direct impact on the surprise ending of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Full disclosure: minor spoilers for WandaVision up ahead! Proceed with caution if you've yet to watch the later episode.

We know that WandaVision leads directly into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it's presumed Wanda messes reality up bad enough, a rip in space/time appears towards the end of her Disney+ show. Because of that, we suggest that maybe — just maybe — the J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home could be the same exact character from Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy.

Ready to head down a rabbit hole?

"We Interrupt This Program" begins with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) immediately after The Blip when Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) brings everyone back in Avengers: Endgame. It's so close to the snap reversal, fans actually see Rambeau "reform" in slow-motion with a reverse dusting.

It's not too long after this Rambeau shows up to work at SWORD HQ, and we find out she's been back "to life" for three weeks. That means yes, only three weeks have passed since she gets sent on her first mission, which happens to be the events unfolding in front of our eyes on WandaVision. Interestingly enough, we know Far From Home takes place eight months after the events of Endgame, which means WandaVision takes place a good half-year ahead of the Spidey sequel.

Still with us?

Because WandaVision is ahead of Far From Home in the timeline, it's increasingly likely the multiverse was in existence during the Spidey feature. Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) originally suggested he was from an alternate universe and was able to crossover due to the use of the Infinity Stones. We now know he lied about being from an alternate reality, but what if he didn't lie about the multiverse proper?

It appears the events of WandaVision will take place in the span of days rather than months, so it's possible the multiverse props up around a month post-Endgame, which would allow various people to cross over, including J. Jonah and his new media empire. He'd get roughly seven months to make a name for himself in this new universe — the "Prime" Marvel Cinematic Universe — something completely plausible in the digital age.

The first four episodes of WandaVision can be streamed on Disney+. Marvel's Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 17, 2021.

What other Marvel characters would you like to see reappear because of the multiverse? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!