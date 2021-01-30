Is WandaVision Teasing the Arrival of Ms. Marvel and the Inhumans?

✖

At long last, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ms. Marvel is currently in production in Atlanta and is set for release on Disney+ sometime later this year. Even though the series is months away, fans of the MCU could be getting early teases at the character and the group of superheroes she's most often associated with. In fact, both Ms. Marvel and the Inhumans could come to life as a result of the events that will unfold during WandaVision in the coming weeks.

Light spoilers ahead for the latest episode of WandaVision. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see "We Interrupt This Programming!"

One of the most popular theories circulating WandaVision has been the eventual introduction of the X-Men and mutants. Understandably so, given Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is a mutant herself, at least in the source material. This week, however, SWORD agents and scientists converge on Westview, New Jersey in hopes of finding out more about WandaWorld and what's causing it.

This leads to an eventual explanation from Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), where she explains that Wanda's reality is encapsulated with a certain type of radiation. "[There's] A colossal amount of CMBR... Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation... There are longer wavelengths superimposed over the noise here," the character says.

As explained in the series, CMBR is energy left over from the earliest stages of the universe, created by the Big Bang. Though that's not really notable itself when it comes to Inhumans, the location of this whole scenario is, at the very least, worthy of asking the question.

Is there any way that when WandaWorld finally does explode, could this radiation be what empowers Khan and other Inhumans in the area? The fictional city of Westview is located in New Jersey, and Ms. Marvel just so happens famous for residing in Jersey City.

Admittedly, a geographical connection is flimsy evidence by itself, but other MCU tidbits could support it.

Inhumans are a race of powered beings first introduced in Agents of SHIELD, something the film side of the MCU has largely stayed away from. In the series, they explain that Inhumans are only granted powers after interaction with Terrigen, a hallmark staple of the characters, even in their comic stories.

With Marvel Studios so far unwilling to adapt virtually any part of SHIELD, it could stand to reason Kevin Feige and company gift Kamala Khan powers a different way, rather than diving headfirst into the world of Terrigen right from the get-go.

The first four episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. Ms. Marvel has yet to set a release date.

