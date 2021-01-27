WandaVision Episode 4 Preview Teaser Released

✖

Friday is just a couple of days away, and that means another new episode of Marvel's WandaVision is on its way to Disney+ very soon. The third episode of Marvel Studios' first TV series ended with a pretty big cliffhanger, opening up to the world beyond Westview, and fans have been hoping that the next installment would explore that change it reality. Fortunately, it appears that will be the case.

On Wednesday, two days before the new episode arrives, Disney+ and Marvel revealed a preview teaser for what the next half hour will bring. The footage shown certainly opens up the universe and story established in the show. You can take a look at the preview in the video below!

Nothing can prepare you for what's next 💥 An all-new episode of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision starts streaming Friday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZjF2DqzZYY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 27, 2021

This teaser shows off the world outside of Westview, and the government agency that many are believing is SWORD, as it has been teased throughout the series to this point. It also looks like Randall Park's Jimmy Woo will finally be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this new episode, which means that we could also be seeing Kat Dennings' Darcy Lewis as well.

A big question for fans going forward will be whether or not Wanda is the villain of this story, given that she took a dark turn at the end of the third episode, not to mention the fact that there are some clear connections to House of M. According to star Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision may not have a villain at all.

“Someone said to me when you watch any of these hero movies, you know when the villain's about to show themselves, and you also have an idea of who the villain is. With our show, you don't know what the villain is, or if there is one at all," Olsen told Elle in a recent interview. “Wanda is trying to protect everything in her bubble, protect what she and Vision have and this experience. I think everything she does is in response to keeping things together.”

Whether there is a real villain or not, there are clearly dangerous forces at work, and it looks like the next episode of WandaVision will start answering some questions.

