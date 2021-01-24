WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Teases Episode 4 "Will Blow Your Mind"

✖

If you're waiting for WandaVision to pick up into its usual Marvel Studios self, you won't have to wait too long. In one recent interview, series lead Elizabeth Olsen teased things picking up next week. Her co-star Paul Bettany has since followed that tidbit of information up by suggesting Episode Four is a mind-blowing affair on Twitter; a brave thing to say for the man with a Mind Stone stuck in the center of his forehead, no? Either way, both stars have now suggested things begin to shift and mold into the typical MCU blockbuster in but a matter of days.

Responding to Empire's Chris Hewitt on the social media platform, Bettany says, "Thanks Chris - I think next week will blow your mind."

Thanks Chris - I think next week will blow your mind. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) January 24, 2021

"When we started filming this show, we had all nine scripts, so I didn't have to not really know what was going on ever. It was very specific," Olsen previously said of the shift of tone. "I think the reason why they show the press the first episodes is because Episode 4 is quite a shift. It's a really fun perspective swap and I think a lot gets understood at that moment."

In the same interview, the WandaVision star hinted the fact the show might not even have a villain, even though most have suspected an interdimensional threat such as Mephisto or Nightmare.

"In superhero movies, you usually know who the villain is. Or you know when they're coming into the timing of the film; you know when they're going to show themselves," the superstar added. "In WandaVision, you don't know who the villain is or if there is a villain, so I think the real drama and tension is the constant tug and pull between the sitcom universe and the Marvel universe – and what was fun... what was really fun was uncovering how much we peel back in every episode."

