WandaVision Episode 5 Confirms Major Change to Wanda's Powers

WandaVision confirmed one major change to Wanda’s powers in Episode 5. “A Very Special Episode” lived up to its name after the pause last week to connect the series to the larger MCU. Now, Marvel dropped the bombshell that Scarlet Witch actually alters reality rather than illusions as it was framed in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Maria Hill basically said that it was telekinesis and telepathy in the blockbuster. But, as we know now, it goes so much deeper than that. One of the interesting things to think about going forward is if that was the case the entire time, or is it a new development? Strange things are afoot in Westview and the characters have a few more weeks to answer things before the conclusion comes hurtling this way. Safe to say, it’s going to be a wild ride.

Monica Rambeau, resident problem-solver for SWORD, actually deduced this herself while researching a way to get back into the anomaly after getting ejected in episode 3. Now, when she got sucked into the phenomenon, the agent was wearing a bulletproof vest and her ID badge. However, like most things that enter that bubble, her clothes were shifted to be era-appropriate. Rambeau decides to put her theory to the test by borrowing Jimmy Woo’s gun and firing off a few rounds into those groovy flare trousers she had. To the rest of the room’s amazement, the pants are more than 80% kevlar and that makes them bulletproof despite looking like they belong in a thrift store. So, Wanda is literally remixing reality, or possibly even something more astounding.

Jack Schaeffer, showrunner for the series, talked to Deseret News about the scary prospect of letting a project of this size out into the wild. Luckily, the hard work is completely paying off.

"You can come up with a cool concept — lots of people can come up with cool concepts. Sticking the landing is the thing that everything is judged on — how it ends up," she mused. "I stand by where the show goes, and I’m very proud of my team and so impressed and in awe of all of the collaborators on this enormous show. And it’s my hope that the fanbase feels the same excitement and emotional response that we all had in making it."

