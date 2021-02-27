WandaVision Episode 8 May Reveal The Color Codes Of MCU Magic

✖

WandaVision might have just tipped viewers off to the different distinctions of magic in the MCU with episode 8. Things kick off in the most recent episode with Agatha Harkness’ MCU origin and her struggling against some blue magic users. Now, viewers will remember that Billy’s powers manifest with the same blue glow. So, there are at least three different colored spell forms rolling around in this cinematic universe. (As you can see below in this post by N.A12) Blue magic seems to be “normal”, purple magic like Agatha’s seems to be dark magic, and Wanda’s newly dubbed chaos magic is red. (No word yet on how Dr. Strange’s orange spells that match that ominous book from Episode 7 factor into this whole thing.) Episode 9 might offer more answers, but the breadcrumbs are being laid with care as WandaVision careens toward a conclusion that is sure to see some spells flying.

/ -Witches: blue magic (probably good(?)) -Agatha: dark/purple magic (evil) Wanda: chaos/red magic (a myth/the Scarlet witch) pic.twitter.com/y9pqjtdEny — N.A12 (@NBA24_22) February 26, 2021

Fans think that one more magic-user could be wandering around Westview. There’s been some speculation that Emma Caulfield’s Dottie could be a witch too. But, don’t think that the actress is going to give up those details that easily. Comicbook.com had a chance to speak with her about the series and she was floored by the attention to detail on display from the creative team.

"Well, you don't know, you don't know what I've read," Caulfield observed. "I was trying to think of a way I could give you something, but... I think Marvel fans are just very smart and I think they're very thorough. They're very detailed and they pay attention to absolutely everything. And, you know, the understanding that from the get-go that this, this whole setup, that nothing is exactly like what it seems, you know, you know taking that and inhabiting that space. I just think that that's, that's really the only space you can be in when dealing with the show."

WandaVision is currently streaming on Disney+. 2021 is also bringing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th.

