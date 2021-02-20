Insane WandaVision Detail Could Prove Dottie's Identity

✖

Marvel Studios built Hollywood's biggest franchise with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has the opportunity to get into serialized, long-form storytelling through Disney+. It's a move that has led directly to a dramatic increase in theorization or speculation as WandaVision turns event programming into an entirely new monster. Now, we're about to jump down one of our biggest rabbit holes yet as we hope to uncover the true identity of Emma Caulfield Ford's Dottie using what appears to be an incredibly mundane detail.

Spoilers up ahead — proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with WandaVision!

Episode 7 had a little bit of everything — Monica (Teyonah Parris) makes her way back into WandaWorld and gets powers in the process, Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) is revealed to be Agatha Harkness, and Dottie (Caulfield) makes a brief return after being away for some time. In the split-second we see Dottie, she's working on pruning her flowers, a bush filled with yellow roses. In the distance behind her, you can see even more flowers in various shades of yellow.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

We say it's these flowers that confirm Dottie is Arcanna Jones, a member of Marvel's Squadron Supreme that has become a sudden fan-favorite amongst comic readers and WandaVision viewers. A cursory search of Arcanna and the Squadron Supreme will show you that Arcanna has magical powers in the comics that manifest in various shades of yellow.

Now think back to WandaVision. On one side, we have Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and on the other, there's Agatha — Wanda's powers are red in color while Agatha's are purple, as seen at the tail end of "Breaking the Fourth Wall."

Scrub back through the episode quick and look at the flowers planted outside each of the character's houses. Conveniently enough, we get exterior shots of both Wanda's and Agatha's abodes. As you might suspect, all flowers outside of Wanda's house are either red or pink, no matter the flower.

Then you fast forward to the post-credits scene where Monica goes to break into Agatha's home. Out front, there are two different types of flowers — and they're both the same shade of purple.

Coincidence? Maybe, but at this point — you can't really rule anything out.

