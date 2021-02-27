WandaVision Finale Runtime Reportedly Longest of Series

✖

The longest episode of WandaVision looks to be on the way. After the show's eighth episode set the bar higher with a 47-minute runtime, it appears WandaVision Episode 9 will clock in right at 50 minutes. Of course, this is all dependent on the length of the credits from market to market, but the baseline provides at least three more minutes of content than what appeared in this week's episode. The runtime comes from Redditor u/Plenty_Echidna_544, the same one behind the runtime leaks of the past two episodes, both of which turned out to be accurate.

This means the series will technically fall 11 minutes short of the six-hour benchmark most fans still bring up as an overall runtime for all Disney+ shows from Marvel Studios — but close enough, right?

WandaVision star Paul Bettany previously said the series feels like a six-hour movie, suggesting everything would look and feel just like the tentpole features Marvel Studios puts out multiple times a year.

"Oh, I don't think that myself or Lizzie have ever been more surprised when Kevin pitched the idea to us." Bettany explained to the channel. "A and One, I thought I was being brought in to be fired; B and Two, I thought they were gonna let me down, you know, like, 'Listen, Paul, we love you, but...' And instead what he did was pitch this idea for a sort of six hour movie that I would never in a million years, which is why he's the one earning the really big bucks, have thought of. And it's so avant-garde and weird and messed up and then moves seamlessly into more familiar territory. But the place that it starts is so odd."

