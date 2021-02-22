WandaVision Episode 8 Runtime Reportedly Revealed

✖

It looks like the longest episode of WandaVision yet will be on your television sets before too long. This coming week, it looks increasingly likely WandaVision Episode 8 will carry a runtime of 47 minutes. The latest reports come from the same WandaVision leaker who revealed that last week's episode was going to be 37 minutes long, a tidbit that proved accurate. Episode 5, "On a Very Special Episode..." is currently the longest of the series, with a runtime lasting 42 minutes.

Should this latest leak also end up true, that means the WandaVision finale would need to carry a 61-minute runtime should Marvel Studios want to meet the six-hour benchmark many fans continue to cling to.

Since initial reports suggesting everything would end around six hours long, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has clarified the comments, saying Disney+ shows from the outfit could be anywhere from four-and-a-half to six hours long.

“Well, we're looking a little differently. We're looking at it as developing them as either six hour-episodes, or nine or 10 half-hour episodes,” Feige previously told Collider ahead of the release of WandaVision. “So, for instance, WandaVision started that way and Falcon and the Winter Soldier as 30 minutes, but because it's streaming, it's Disney+, and the rules have blurred over the years, yes."

The mega-producer added, "Some can be 23 minutes. Some can be much longer than that. But She-Hulk, for instance, is being developed as 10 30-minute episodes. Some will be longer and some will be shorter. Loki, Falcon and the Winter Soldier is being developed as six 40-50-minute episodes.”

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

