WandaVision: Did Marvel Sneak Mephisto Into Latest Poster?

We're all aboard the Mephisto hype train here — or, at the very least, this particular writer is. The demonic Marvel character has been speculated by many as being the puppetmaster behind the events of WandaVision, even though the theory loses some steam with each passing episode. Regardless, the Disney marketing team released a new poster for the Disney+ show on Monday.

Visible on the poster is an interesting arrangement that looks like an evil distorted face, leading some to believe the Walt Disney Studios marketing team either teased the Satanic character or, at the very least, dropped an Easter egg to lead fans of the show on.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

As you can see in the wallpaper between Vision (Paul Bettany) and Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), you can see what appears to be a face made out of the flower patterns. Not just the face, but you can make out Mephisto's classic hair and cowl as well. Yeah, it's reaching and probably a case of face pareidolia — but just like Fox Mulder, we want to believe.

Interestingly enough, the paper looks to be the same used on the previous character poster featuring the show's two lead characters yet the same arrangement is missing from that.

One major tidbit dashing hopes of any "puppetmaster" popping up in WandaVision is the fact Olsen herself said the show leaves it ambiguous on whether or not the show has a villain, at least in the traditional sense.

“Someone said to me when you watch any of these hero movies, you know when the villain's about to show themselves, and you also have an idea of who the villain is. With our show, you don't know what the villain is, or if there is one at all," Olsen said. “Wanda is trying to protect everything in her bubble, protect what she and Vision have and this experience. I think everything she does is in response to keeping things together.”

“The reason it’s a sitcom shows itself later in the show,” she added. “When Kevin [Feige] told me, it didn't feel so bizarre. It felt like a great way to start our story.”

