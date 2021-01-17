WandaVision: Why Mephisto Should Be the Villain

✖

Mephisto could be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — maybe. Now that WandaVision has debuted on Disney+, fans are speculating the Lord of Lies could be coming to the live-action universe. For good reason, too — Marvel Studios has been placing bread crumbs all along the way leading right up to the character, or so most people think. At this rate, the character's inclusion makes perfect sense, for a variety of reasons.

Not only does the character perfectly mesh with the unsettling tone the series has started to lay out, but the character also has involvement in a comics storyline the the series seems to be adapting. During a brief stint in Avengers: West Coast — the John Byrne arc title "Darker Than Scarlet" — Scarlet Witch briefly turns into a villain, for good reasons.

In the story, Scarlet Witch gives birth to Tommy and Billy, only to find out they share the same soul as Mephisto. In turn, the demonic character reabsorbs their essence, wiping them from the face of the Earth. If you've read Young Avengers of late, you'll know the characters have since returned as Wiccan and Speed. It's a premise the series seems to be hinting towards.

During "Episode 2," the whole city comes together for a talent show but on "for the kids," except there's one glaring issue with it — no kids have been seen throughout the hour Disney+ has release. That is, of course, until the episode's closing moments when Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) suddenly becomes pregnant.

Better yet — Mephisto, a ruler of Hell, popping up in a Disney+ series fits perfectly in-line with Paul Bettany's "f-cking bonkers" comments from last year.

"Yes, I'm back for WandaVision... I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It's beautifully written by and her staff of writers - and it is f-cking bonkers. I mean it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer... they'll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

