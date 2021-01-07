WandaVision Producer Says Monica Rambeau's Role Wasn't Planned Out at First

✖

The newest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is just over a week away, with WandaVision set to premiere on Disney+ on Friday, January 15th. And while the series will give us our first look at what's happened to Earth's Mightiest Heroes since the events of Avengers: Endgame, it will also introduce a new Marvel Studios superhero with Monica Rambeau playing a major role in the series. Monica was the first woman to take on the mantle of Captain Marvel in the comics and was an Avenger, though she's adopted different monikers such as "Photon" and "Pulsar" in the years since her debut.

It turns out her character didn't have much direction after the child version debuted in Captain Marvel as the daughter to Carol Danvers' best friend Maria Rambeau. According to WandaVision co-executive producer Mary Livanos, the circumstances of Monica's appearance was a mystery.

"Her inclusion in the series was a discovery, and not quite mapped out, but it's really enriched the show," said Livanos. She also told SFX Magazine that she tries "to read all the comics, noting every appearance of each character that I deal with," so that will influence her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The mystery of Monica Rambeau will likely be central to the plot of WandaVision, and actress Teyonah Parris could play a major role in the future of the franchise. While she might not have had clear direction when these plans were first made, Monica is one of the most powerful members of the Avengers in the comics and could become a key ally in the future; she's already been confirmed for another appearance in Captain Marvel 2.

Parris has spoken about the opportunity to portray this fan-favorite hero in the MCU. During an interview with ESPN's The Undefeated, she explained her love for the Marvel Universe before being a part of it.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” she revealed. “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

Parris added, “I didn’t know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren’t Black. I was like sure, whatever that’s not going to happen. And then it happened. When I tell you that it wasn’t on my radar at that moment…I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

WandaVision will premiere on Disney+ on January 15th.

[h/t The Direct]