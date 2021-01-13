WandaVision: SWORD Has New Name in the MCU

✖

In a world of superheroes and villains, it always helps to have that one organization that keeps track of it all. In the DC world, you have ARGUS and in the Marvel world, you have SHIELD. When the Marvel Cinematic Universe first started, SHIELD and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) were both a thing, but Marvel Television soon spun the group off into its own show on ABC. Now, Kevin Feige and his team at Marvel Studios need a new group, largely because the Agents of SHIELD ABC show began to deviate heavily from the continuity of the primary MCU. Enter SWORD.

As revealed in set photos from last year, SWORD will make its live-action debut in WandaVision, featuring an adult Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) as one its agents. With the marketing cycle in full effect for the Disney+ show, we now know the SWORD acronym on the show will stand for something other than it does in the source material.

Traje da Monica Rambeau e logotipo da SWORD são revelados em cartas colecionáveis de #WandaVision pela Topps. As cartas estarão disponíveis para compra em 7 de março, após o fim da série. pic.twitter.com/MkUQ12RTtr — Feiticeira Escarlate Brasil (@feiticeiraescbr) January 12, 2021

Tuesday morning, Topps released snapshots of the cards it plans to release for collectors in support of the show. On the card bearing the SWORD logo, the full name of the organization reads Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division. In the comics, the acronym stands for Sentient World Observation and Response Department. The smallest of changes, sure — but it could be big enough to warrant some major changes on-screen.

In the comics, SWORD is by and large a cosmic organization protecting the world from cosmic threats. Beings that WandaVision has little to nothing to do with space — with the information as we know of now — the change from "World" to "Weapon" could potentially mean the group is primarily an Earth-based organization as of now.

That then, of course, that then poses the question of what Fury was doing in space at the end of Spider-Man: Far From home if SWORD was, in fact, Earth-bound. Either way, there are only a few more days before WandaVision drops and eventually, all questions will be answered.

WandaVision debuts with a two-episode premiere on Friday, January 15th.

