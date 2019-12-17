WandaVision Set Photos Tease SWORD’s Involvement in New Series

Principal photography for WandaVision is well underway and with each passing day, new set photos emerge from the Atlanta-based production. The latest set of photos seem to confirm SWORD will formally be introduced in the series, judging by some insignia displayed throughout the setpiece. Shared by the paparazzi site JustJared, the set photos show both Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) in front of a building where SWORD logos are prominently displayed. In front of the building stands an armed guard, outfit head to toe in SWORD fatigues.

Using these set photos and what we already know of the series, it would appear this means SWORD is likely a direct successor to SHIELD. Not only is an adult Rambeau seemingly working for SHIELD, but we also know Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) is set to appear. The last time we saw Woo, he was hard at work for SHIELD in Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the closing moments of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it was suspected Marvel Studios was shifting towards the eventual introduction of SWORD what with Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) mega space base. These set photos would be the first confirmation of the organization’s existence in the MCU.

SWORD — or Sentient World Observation and Response Department in the Marvel Comics mythos — is a governmental agency charged with guarding Earth against extraterrestrial threats. Led by Abigail Brand and the Alpha Flight, the live-action rights for the organization have been a big question mark since they’re technically under the X-Men umbrella. Now that Disney owns 20th Century Fox and in turn, the live-action X-Men rights, there shouldn’t be a complication in sight for the usage of SWORD now.

WandaVision is expected to hit Disney+ Spring 2021.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.