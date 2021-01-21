Paul Bettany Brings Bernie Sanders Meme Into WandaVision

✖

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is no stranger to memes and Internet jokes, mainly because he's the kind of person who could care less what he looks like or how other people think of him. However, the Bernie Sanders meme-ing soared to new heights on Wednesday when the Senator was seen at President Joe Biden's inauguration, bundled up in mittens and his trademark brown coat, looking as if all he wanted to do was go back inside and get warmed up. Almost instantly, the image of Sanders was inserted into just about every piece of pop culture imaginable, including Marvel's new WandaVision series.

WandaVision star Paul Bettany posted an image of Sanders in the series on Thursday morning, showing the Senator sitting inside the "magic" box from the show' second episode. The scene in question comes from the talent show at Westview, where Vision accidentally gets gum stuck in his gears and it causes him to appear drunk. Bettany shared the image with the message, "Good morning."

Getting in on the Sanders memes is one of the ways in which WandaVision is becoming a part of the cultural conversation, but the series is making its mark on pop culture is a much more meaningful manner. According to star Elizabeth Olsen, the series is a big step forward for female-centric storytelling.

"I think anything that is a female-driven story that is true and authentic to anything else’s experience is a step forward," Olsen told Bettany when the two sat down to chat for Interview Magazine. "I also think there is something really interesting that, thematically, is in our show about parenting, and the desire to control and create a bubble that I think was burst out of [head writer] Jac Schaeffer and is this larger metaphor and experience of what it means to be a parent. Like, how much you would want to actually expose your child to, and when, and what age, and how quickly they grow up. I think there is something very maternal about it, as well, which is what I love. Even her birthing this creation from Greece. I don’t really know how much to talk about this show, to be honest, without spoilers."

New episodes of WandaVision are released every Friday morning on Disney+.