WandaVision: Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen Discuss Adding to the “Cultural Conversation”

✖

The third episode of WandaVision drops on Disney+ this Friday as fans eagerly await to see more from the Marvel Cinematic Universe series. Currently, we've gotten a glimpse of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living the suburban life in the town of Westview in the style of 1950s and 1960s sitcoms. During a recent chat with each other via Interview Magazine, Bettany asked Olsen, "Do you think WandaVision is a step forward in female-driven storytelling? And what do you hope it adds to the cultural conversation?" You can check out Olsen's response below:

"Yes, I think it is. I think anything that is a female-driven story that is true and authentic to anything else’s experience is a step forward. I also think there is something really interesting that, thematically, is in our show about parenting, and the desire to control and create a bubble that I think was burst out of [head writer] Jac Schaeffer and is this larger metaphor and experience of what it means to be a parent. Like, how much you would want to actually expose your child to, and when, and what age, and how quickly they grow up. I think there is something very maternal about it, as well, which is what I love. Even her birthing this creation from Greece. I don’t really know how much to talk about this show, to be honest, without spoilers," Olsen replied. She asked Bettany's thoughts on the subject, too.

"I think it’s also so nice that this has been born out of films in a genre that is quite testosterone-driven, and has a smattering of estrogen," Bettany shared. "And now we have a show made of estrogen with a smattering of testosterone in it, and it felt really good. This is a terrible pun that wasn’t intended, but I do marvel at what Jac managed to create, and it feels like a beautiful little puzzle box. I’ve rewatched the trailer, and I was imagining, for other people looking at it, it looks insane. But for us, we realize that all of these, each layer and episode, is going to be revealed, and each layer stripped away. There’s a beautiful, elegantly drawn puzzle box that is being revealed. And I’m so excited to see it."

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays.