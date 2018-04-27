Marvel's WandaVision Premieres With a Dark Joke About Vision's Death in Avengers: Infinity War

✖

"Unusual couple" Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) make a dark reference to the traumatic events of Avengers: Infinity War in the premiere episode of WandaVision, where the newlywed couple is living ideal suburban lives in the town of Westview. Spinning out of Avengers: Endgame, where a resurrected Scarlet Witch wages war on Thanos (Josh Brolin) for her lover's double deaths in Infinity War, Vision is somehow alive and well in a black-and-white sitcom fashioned after The Dick Van Dyke Show.

When homemaker Wanda uses her witch-like powers to clean the couple's already spotless kitchen, sending a glass plate flying across the room with her telekinetic abilities, it shatters against an aloof Vision's vibranium cranium. Responding to Vision's quip about his wife's "flying saucers," Wanda says lovingly, "My husband and his indestructible head!"

The couple's family-friendly banter receives laughter from WandaVision's live studio audience, but the repartee masks Wanda's unresolved trauma from Infinity War.

It's there that Wakanda genius inventor Shuri (Letitia Wright) attempts to extract the Mind Stone embedded in Vision's forehead, therefore granting life to the android birthed by Ultron (James Spader). If Shuri can safely remove the Stone, the Avengers can prevent Thanos from acquiring the final Infinity Stone needed to snap away half of all life in the universe.

When Thanos arrives in Wakanda to retrieve the Stone that would complete his Infinity Gauntlet, flicking aside the Avengers in his way, Vision begs Wanda to use her powers to destroy the Stone. Out of time, Vision tells Wanda, "You could never hurt me."

Using the glowing red powers given to her by the Mind Stone, Wanda kills Vision when explosively shattering the Stone. But Thanos, who acquired the Time Stone after a battle with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), uses its special powers to reverse time and prevent the Mind Stone's destruction.

Thanos kills Vision a second time when he rips the Mind Stone from his "indestructible head," turning the android into a greyed and lifeless husk. Because Vision isn't one of the countless beings blipped out of existence by the collective power of the six Infinity Stones, he's not among the assembled heroes who are resurrected by the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in Endgame.

"I know what happened to Vision's body," Bettany teased in an interview with ComicBook.com, "and you're all very soon gonna know what happened to Vision's body."

That mystery unfolds weekly when new episodes of WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

