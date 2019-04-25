How Paul Bettany Feels About Vision’s Absence from Portals Scene in Avengers: Endgame

✖

Longtime Marvel star Paul Bettany says his return as the Vision in WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios series, prevented him from regretting the character's absence in Avengers: Endgame. Vision is among the heroes killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, where Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) attempts to destroy the Mind Stone powering the synthetic android. Vision dies when Thanos tears the last Infinity Stone from his head, allowing the Mad Titan to use the six stones to snap away half of all life in the universe. Because he didn't die in the snap, Vision is not among the newly-resurrected heroes who assemble against Thanos in the climax of Endgame.

"I would have been [bummed], but by that point, I already knew why. And then we spent a year shooting the 'why,'" Bettany told Jake's Takes about his return in WandaVision. "And Kevin [Feige, producer] explained it to me and I thought, 'It's hard to argue with his logic.' He's very smart, and he's got very good instincts. So I trusted it."

In WandaVision, the destroyed Avenger is inexplicably alive — and living in bliss with wife Wanda in the picture-perfect town of Westview. But as the "unusual couple" go about their suburban lives inspired by a number of classic sitcoms that could fill a TV Guide, they both begin to suspect everything is not as it seems.

"It's a blend of classic sitcom and huge, epic Marvel action," director Matt Shakman previously told Extra Butter about the big-budget Marvel Studios series centered on the "unusual pairing" that is Wanda and Vision.

"He's not human but he's more human than anyone, maybe. He always has the best, most wise things to say. He completely sees the world for what it is. She's gone through so much trauma. She's lost her brother, she's an orphan, and all these different things have happened to her," Shakman said. "I think we've all been quite taken by that union. It's the exploration of that bizarre, strange, completely right kind of love and it's about watching them explore their relationship and growing it."

Also starring Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, WandaVision premieres January 15 on Disney+.

