WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Reveals New Superpowers for Scarlet Witch

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen revealed her new superpowers as Scarlet Witch. It’s no secret that the character is due for a bit of bolstering in the Disney+ series. A new interview in TV Guide Magazine has the actress spilling about some of the comics-based powers being brought to the forefront in WandaVision. Her reality-bending powers have been on full display during the trailers that Marvel has dropped so far. But, as some fans noticed, things seem to be leaning even further towards magic in the series. From subtle allusions to Bewitched, to outright using magic to perform other tasks, it’s basically everywhere in the series. Olsen teased that Vision gets in on the act during WandaVision both literally and figuratively. Some teasers had him trying to find a job, and maybe Wanda can help with that. The sequence sounds like it’s going to be a delight.

Olsen told the publication, “She's a magician's assistant, helping [Vision] but doing all the tricks for him and not letting the audience know.”

The series star also teased her new superhero outfit in a conversation with Elle. The WandaVision teaser images have been leaving a trail for fans to dissect and people are excited.

"It would just not be a cleavage corset,” Olsen explained. “I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit. It's funny because sometimes I look around and I'm just like — wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage, and that's a constant joke because they haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much," Olsen said. "But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so...oh, it's horrible, it’s so horrible. So at least they know that’s not cool.”

Read the official description for WandaVision down below:

"Welcome to WandaVision. Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

WandaVision opens the curtain on Disney+, January 15th, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the new powers in WandaVision?