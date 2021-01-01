New Marvel's WandaVision Posters Reveal More Of Scarlet Witch's New Costume

✖

Marvel's heroes tend to get an upgrade or redesign in the costume department with every new film or television project, and WandaVision will be no different for Scarlet Witch. The powerful magic-user will be getting a new costume by the end of the series it seems, and the new posters for the anticipated show gives us a glimpse of that slick new costume through several television screens. Marvel revealed different glimpses in different posters and one fan brought all of the snippets into one poster, giving us our best look at the suit.

As you can see in the post below (by @UhDarkWolf), the suit keeps the color scheme from the previous suit but thankfully looks less like a red corset and more like an actual costume. The top is adorned with straps and the waist kind of flares out into a separate piece. You can also see the longer gloves in one of the screens, and we can't wait to see the costume in all its glory when the show finally debuts.

"I MERGED THE POSTERS AND THIS SUIT IS SO GOOD"

Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen has wanted an upgrade in the costume department for a while, and this seems to be providing that, and gets away from the low cut corsets she wasn't exactly a fan of.

"It would just not be a cleavage corset,” Olsen told Elle. “I like corsets, but I'd like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson does, Scarlett does. I would like to cover up a bit.”

“It's funny because sometimes I look around and I'm just like — wow, I'm the only one who has cleavage, and that's a constant joke because they haven't really evolved my superhero costume that much," Olsen said. "But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so...oh, it's horrible, it’s so horrible. So at least they know that’s not cool.”

You can check out the official description for WandaVision below.

"Welcome to WandaVision. Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

WandaVision hits Disney+ on January 15th, 2021.