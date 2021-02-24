WandaVision Cinematographer Reveals How Agatha All Along Montage Was Filmed

✖

WandaVision has revealed some pretty surprising details across its first seven episodes, as the mystery of what's happening to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) has only gotten more and more complicated. The series' most recent episode, "Breaking the Fourth Wall", took things even further, with the reveal that (spoiler alert!), Wanda's next-door neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) has secretly been pulling the strings of the sitcom-themed world of Westview, as a villainous version of the Marvel Comics witch Agatha Harkness. The reveal of Agatha's true machinations was marked by a detailed and surprisingly-catchy montage sequence -- and a new interview from WandaVision cinematographer Jess Hall reveals how it all came together.

As Hall recently explained to Collider, the different eras of the "Agatha All Along" sequence were actually filmed in order, at the tail end of each respective sitcom era.

"Because you know, she's in that period costume, there's a transition where she goes from one costume to another, which obviously was a little different, that was shot slightly out of sequence," Hall explained. "But generally, we got those shots when we were on those sets, because the sets were dressed period-specific and we didn't want to have to go back and redress a house or redress the street for that period. So we'd try to shift out of our sitcom world at the end of that work, and we'd be like, okay, right now, we're going to do all our "Agatha All Along" moment. I mean, they're very specific shots, they're all single shots, so they often required a type of camera platform or type of crane or some sort of camera move that might not be used in the rest of the episode. It would require a little bit of a kind of shift and methodology for us. But yeah, we largely did them in sequence."

It's safe to say that the attention to detail in the "Agatha All Along" sequence definitely paid off, with the montage continuing to be praised by fans and the theme song currently topping iTunes charts. In terms of what else Agatha might have in store for the remaining two episodes of the series, it seems like fans will just have to wait to find out.

New episodes of WandaVision debut every Friday exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for the service yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.