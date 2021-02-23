WandaVision's Agatha All Along Leaps to #1 on iTunes Soundtrack Charts

✖

Full spoilers for WandaVision ahead! If you haven't been bopping to last week's "Agatha All Along" from the new Marvel Studios series on Disney+ then you're clearly in the minority. Just today the song officially arrived on Spotify and iTunes for streaming/purchase and immediately fans quickly flocked to the song and made it the #1 Song on iTunes Soundtrack charts and as of this writing it is #16 in the main charts for the platform, and still climbing! Written by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the song features Kathryn Hahn singing the parts about her character.

The song-writing couple opened up about making the song in an interview with Marvel with Kristen Anderson-Lopez noting: [Agatha] gets her own theme song that is in, sort of, The Munsters, Addams Family, kind of, witchy, ghoulish feeling." They further revealed it's one of their few original songs for the series that doesn't feature Kristen in the chorus, though Lopez is featured in the back-up chorus.

"It also has a little bit of an oompa loompa tenor feel to it too," she added. "We decided since we could hit any decade with that, we had to kind of take a couple swings at what would Agatha's music be? But we ultimately decided the most fun is to just go right in with all of the monster, witch music we've seen before.

Though the reveal of Hahn's character as Agatha Harkness wasn't much of a surprise for fans of the series, who have been speculating since even before the series premiered that Agnes was really the classic comic book witch with some major ties to Wanda. However, while things right now make it seem like Agatha is a Big Bad, Olsen has previously teased that the character is the right person at the right time in Wanda's life.

Two episodes remain, what new songs await us and what other special surprises will we see? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments below and hear some remixes of the song over here.

WandaVision's first seven episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

