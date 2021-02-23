WandaVision's "Agatha All Along" Gets Its Own Emoji As Fans Craft Hilarious Memes

The latest WandaVision meme now has its own emoji. Hours after "Agatha All Along" became one of the internet's most favorites songs of the moment, Disney has given the song's hashtag its own emoji on Twitter with those tweeting #AgathaAllAlong getting access to the Agatha Harkness emoji. Enough people are crafting memes under the hashtag that it's become a trending topic on Twitter some 72-plus hours after release.

The song is one of the catchy show tunes crafted by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, featuring Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) herself singing along.

"Yeah, absolutely. And the fun thing is that I had spent the better part of my childhood in front of the television, being told, 'These hours are going to amount to nothing.' But I had been downloading every song, every jingle, from every decade," Anderson-Lopez explained when asked if there were certain theme songs they wanted to emulate. "So the tables have turned," Lopez added. "It was really exciting. I didn't need to do a lot of research. In fact, the only ones we really needed to research were the years that we were in college, where you didn't really have access to a TV, but that particular decade was maybe the hardest for us," Anderson-Lopez replied. "It's just the '90s."

Keep scrolling to see some of the best "Agatha All Along" memes.