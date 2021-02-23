WandaVision's "Agatha All Along" Gets Its Own Emoji As Fans Craft Hilarious Memes
The latest WandaVision meme now has its own emoji. Hours after "Agatha All Along" became one of the internet's most favorites songs of the moment, Disney has given the song's hashtag its own emoji on Twitter with those tweeting #AgathaAllAlong getting access to the Agatha Harkness emoji. Enough people are crafting memes under the hashtag that it's become a trending topic on Twitter some 72-plus hours after release.
The song is one of the catchy show tunes crafted by Oscar winners Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, featuring Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) herself singing along.
"Yeah, absolutely. And the fun thing is that I had spent the better part of my childhood in front of the television, being told, 'These hours are going to amount to nothing.' But I had been downloading every song, every jingle, from every decade," Anderson-Lopez explained when asked if there were certain theme songs they wanted to emulate. "So the tables have turned," Lopez added. "It was really exciting. I didn't need to do a lot of research. In fact, the only ones we really needed to research were the years that we were in college, where you didn't really have access to a TV, but that particular decade was maybe the hardest for us," Anderson-Lopez replied. "It's just the '90s."
Keep scrolling to see some of the best "Agatha All Along" memes.
Stop the Violence
prevnext
PUT #AgathaAllAlong ON SPOTIFY !!!!! pic.twitter.com/GaARJb1kkG— ☘︎𝕶𝖆𝖈𝖕𝖊𝖗࿎ ᱬ🦞 #WandaVisionSpoilers (@KacperCroft) February 20, 2021
Parks & Rec
prevnext
This hits a little differently now 🤣🤣 #agathaallalong pic.twitter.com/GNL5fZCiJd— Destany (@BookHalf_Unread) February 20, 2021
X-Men Origins
prevnext
I knew she was evil! I freakin’ knew it!!! #WandaVision #Marvel #AgathaHarkness #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/aCfuyK2YCZ— President Deadpool (@President_DP) February 22, 2021
Runtime
prevnext
I’M SCREAMING #WandaVison #AgathaHarkness #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/59yVWkwOzF— 🎶IT WAS REDACTED ALL ALONG🎶 (@Dnellicious) February 22, 2021
Jane Approves
prevnext
the wandavision producers when making #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/1xGVflRQEG— sita 🥀 | makar’s guardian 🌿 (@twilisita) February 22, 2021
John Knows
prevnext
It was #AgathaAllAlong!#WandaVision #AgathaHarkness #KathrynHahn pic.twitter.com/nkT2SfXGQa— Looper (@looper) February 22, 2021
Waiting...
prevnext
Me doing absolutely nothing other than waiting for Friday.#WandaVision #AgathaAllAlong pic.twitter.com/oCHGm1x358— CH (@CH12_MCU) February 23, 2021
Hypeman Scratchy
Me being nostalgic for goofy Marvel content. #AgathaAllAlong #Wanda #wandavision #senorscratchy #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/DV6o4C9J03— Derrico13 (@TheScoleriBros) February 21, 2021
*****
The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.0comments
Do you think any other surprise characters will end up appearing on WandaVision? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.prev