WandaVision's Villain Reveals May Not Be Over Yet

The latest episode of WandaVision, "Breaking the Fourth Wall", gave viewers the "big reveal" of something that most fans had already figured out pretty much even before the series' debut on Disney+: Agnes, played by Kathryn Hahn, is actually Agatha Harkness. The Marvel magic-user got her big reveal at the end of the episode, complete with a snazzy theme song stating that all the madness in Westview was "Agatha all along". But while that certainly is a solid explanation -- and that theme song is an instant classic -- it's a villain reveal that is frankly too direct and too simple for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sure, it may have been Agatha all along and we're gonna need to demand some major justice for Sparky, but WandaVision's villain reveals probably aren't over yet. There may well be something much, much larger to come.

The big "clue", as it were, that Agatha probably isn't the genuine Big Bad of WandaVision comes from the comics. In comics, Agatha is more of a maternal figure to Wanda Maximoff, serving as a mentor helping her better develop her use of magic, and also generally looking out for Wanda's well-being. While Agatha's approach isn't always perhaps the most trauma-informed, Agatha is one of few characters in the comics who genuinely want Wanda to be okay, even going so far as to briefly mind-wipe her memory of her children when they are reclaimed by Mephisto, though she restored those memories fairly quickly -- but more on that in a moment.

With Agatha being more of an ally than an antagonist in comics, having her just straight up be evil on WandaVision seems like a really big stretch and while Marvel does make changes to characters from page to screen, they don't usually completely rewrite them. By that thinking, Agatha probably isn't the actual Big Bad but she may be involved. One major theory is that Wanda isn't the only magic user being controlled and that Agatha is herself having her strings pulled by another, larger threat -- Mephisto, Chthon, Nightmare, take your pick they're all solid choices. However, it could also be that Agatha is trying to save Wanda and snap her out of someone else's control.

And there are some clues that that could be the case. In "Breaking the Fourth Wall", when Agatha reveals herself to Wanda, she says that it's nice to finally "meet" her. That suggests that Agatha hasn't actually interacted with Wanda outside of her Agnes persona before. We also then see her use some sort of purple-hued power on Wanda that appears to take over her consciousness, but the episode ends before anything more happens. We assume that's a bad thing, but it might not be. It might be Agatha taking the opportunity to force Wanda to see what's going on. Even more than that, though, over the course of the series we've seen "Agnes" do things that would appear to be pushing Wanda toward opening her eyes well before now. It's "Agnes" who always seems to be around during some of the more troubling moments for Wanda -- such as when she asks if she wants to "take it from the top," when Sparky died and Wanda had to admit that she can't bring things back from the dead, plants the seeds with Vision that things are amiss and thus causes strife between the couple, even the arrival of "Pietro" could have been meant to rattle Wanda. Very pointedly, she even asks Wanda if things falling apart is what she thinks she deserves in "Breaking the Fourth Wall", something that clearly makes Wanda doubt herself more than ever.

We could also even argue that Agatha shows up with things already in progress in Westview, as we see in the opening of "Agatha All Along" she arrives and is then transformed into her Agnes persona, making the silencing gesture over her shoulder as she strolls up to the house as though to suggest that they can't reveal her true nature just yet. Maybe that's because Wanda has to come to that place on her own.

The idea that someone needs to wrest Wanda from someone else's manipulations would fit with the comics. Remember how we mentioned that Agatha wiped Wanda's memories of her twins only to restore that memory soon after? Agatha did that when Wanda became a pawn of Immortus, also known as Nathaniel Richards also known as Kang the Conqueror, a character reportedly being played by Jonathan Majors in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The comics story involving Wanda needing to be snapped out of Immortus' control also involved Wanda being a "nexus being" and we did get that Nexus commercial.

So while it may have been Agatha all along in one sense, it's pretty likely Agatha isn't the only big "villain" reveal coming in the remaining episodes of WandaVision. There's quite probably the case that Agatha isn't really a villain at all.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

