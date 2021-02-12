Pietro's Jorts Are a Big Hit in This Week's WandaVision

By Adam Barnhardt

The latest episode of WandaVision has arrived, giving fans an extended look at Evan Peter's superhero return as Pietro Maximoff. Though we won't get it major spoilers here, there's one moment the character donned a pair of jorts and quickly lit Twitter ablaze with his look. The moment is so groundbreaking, in fact, that fans temporarily halted their speculation of whether or not the character is who he says he is.

Okay, maybe not that extreme — but Pietro's jorts are a major thing on social media. Keep scrolling to see what WandaVision fans are saying about the speedster's killer new look.

#Personal

prevnext

All CAPS

prevnext

Can We?

prevnext

Highlight

prevnext

Well, Maybe Not All...

prevnext

Hey. Heads Up.

prevnext

Somebody Can Tell the Future

*****

0comments

The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think will end up being the big bad on the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

prev
Start the Conversation

of