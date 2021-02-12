Pietro's Jorts Are a Big Hit in This Week's WandaVision
The latest episode of WandaVision has arrived, giving fans an extended look at Evan Peter's superhero return as Pietro Maximoff. Though we won't get it major spoilers here, there's one moment the character donned a pair of jorts and quickly lit Twitter ablaze with his look. The moment is so groundbreaking, in fact, that fans temporarily halted their speculation of whether or not the character is who he says he is.
Okay, maybe not that extreme — but Pietro's jorts are a major thing on social media. Keep scrolling to see what WandaVision fans are saying about the speedster's killer new look.
#Personal
cw // wandavision spoilers
pietro’s jorts are something that can be so personal— pedro pascal’s dilf energy (@shortzendaya) February 12, 2021
It's warm enough for jorts. #JortReport RT @sokovianwanda: Wandavision spoilers //— Mr. Lotion (@KIAsouleater) February 12, 2021
PIETRO IN JORTS pic.twitter.com/ggExng4jtm
#WandaVision But really, can we talk about the Jorts?? pic.twitter.com/VPAcvQbJsL— Quarintine Beems 🏆 (@beemer2mars) February 12, 2021
i’m gonna say it. #Pietro ‘s jorts were the highlight of the episode— Kendall ✪ (@hatestherussos) February 12, 2021
// #WandaVision spoilers— elliot | EM DAY !! (@WINTERSDARKO) February 12, 2021
who’s gonna tell pietro the jorts aren’t a move ??
No spoilers, but I'm pretty sure there might be some jorts in this week's Wandavision.— Ian Higton (@IanHigton) February 12, 2021
will we get a y2k wandavision episode where vision wears jorts— klaudia (@klaudiamariin) February 5, 2021
The first six episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.
Who do you think will end up being the big bad on the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!prev