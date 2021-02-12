WandaVision Gives Scarlet Witch's Comic Book Costume An MCU Origin

✖

The latest episode of Disney+'s Wandavision has arrived and with it, a trip to the 1990s and Westview's first Halloween of the series, giving the Scarlet Witch a costume that is ripped right from the comics with a Marvel Cinematic Universe twist. Last week's episode saw Pietro Maximoff, aka Quicksilver, return to the fold albeit with a very surprising look, and this week gives each of the characters Halloween outfits that better resemble their comic book histories, with even Billy and Tommy Maximoff receiving outfits that are ripped straight from their appearances as Young Avengers.

Scarlet Witch has had a few different outfits during her history within the MCU, with each having winks and nods to her looks in the pages of the Marvel Comics, but this latest episode of Wandavision places Wanda into the spitting image of her original comic book look. With Wanda descending the stairs to reveal her costume for Halloween to her family, her sons Billy and Tommy are perplexed about what her "Scarlet Witch" costume is in reference to. Mother Maximoff explains that she is dressed as a "Sokovian Fortune Teller", with Sokovia being the country of her birth which was eventually destroyed by the villainous Ultron in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

(Photo: Disney)

With three episodes left, Wandavision doesn't appear to be taking its foot off the gas any time soon, with Westview's "1990s makeover" presenting a serious problem for the Maximoff clan during a Halloween celebration. On top of Wanda getting a comic book accurate makeover, her brother Pietro, who may or may not be from Fox's X-Men universe, slaps on a costume close to his original Marvel appearance and the Vision wears a hilarious outfit that is ripped straight from the pages of Marvel Comics as well, being sold as a "luchadore costume" in the series.

This week's episode ended on a terrifying cliffhanger, as Wanda expanded "The Hex" to save her husband who was attempting to break free of Westview's grasp, swallowing several SWORD agents, including Darcy, within it. Wandavision still has many mysteries yet to be unfurled but with Wanda Maximoff confirmed to be a part of Dr. Strange: Multiverse of Madness, it seems as if the Scarlet Witch's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is far from over.

What did you think of Wanda's comic book accurate costume? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.