WandaVision Producer Says Disney+ Series Captures the Chaos of 2020

We're just a few weeks away from the debut of WandaVision, and fans are incredibly excited to see what it brings about. The live-action series will serve as the inaugural Disney+ TV show set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after multiple delays in arriving on the small screen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those delays - and the circumstances of going without MCU content during such an uncertain time - have definitely increased the emotions surrounding the series -- and it sounds like some of those will be reflected in the series. During a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via The Direct), WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaefferspoke about the timing of the series' debut, and argued that it unintentionally has a "special" significance surrounding its debut.

"I feel really grateful and thrilled that we're coming out when we are," Schaffer revealed. "I think that WandaVision is suited to this moment in time. I think that our show offers a lot of comfort and a lot of solace and respite in many, many ways. And many of them are not entirely intentional, but fortuitous."

"The series is a reflection of a lot of the anxiety that we're feeling, and a lot of the pathos and the chaos of this last year, so it feels very right to me," Schaeffer added. "I believe that Marvel feels the same way as well. Mary and I, we talk about it all the time and we feel great about it. There's something special about the timing."

The initial trailers of the series have begun to showcase what that will entail, as the idea of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) escaping inside decades of various sitcoms feels particularly relevant after a year of many binge-watching television due to the pandemic. Outside of that, there's definitely an uncertain dread surrounding the series and the threat that Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) are going to face, which feels resonant in and of itself.

Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series will also star Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo.

"The show is complicated, because we're incorporating the rules of the MCU and narrowing in on suburban family sitcoms — but not all the episodes are structurally similar," co-executive producer Mary Livanos recently told Emmys magazine. "What's fun about it is that it leads the audience to ask questions about when this takes place or whether this is a social experiment and if this is an alternative reality and an unraveling of the mystery. We're excited that the Disney+ platform allows us the creative space to play around."

WandaVision is set to debut weekly on Disney+ beginning January 15, 2021. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

