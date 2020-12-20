WandaVision: Why Hasn't Marvel Unveiled the Villain Yet?

✖

We're now officially under a month from Disney+'s release of WandaVision. While we've seen a few trailers and a handful of teaser posters, one massive question remains — who the heck is the show's villain? To date, Marvel Studios has yet to officially unveil a villain; even the show's first wave of toys hasn't so much as sprung a villainous leak. As such, we're obligated to ask the question — what's stopping Marvel from confirming who the big bad is?

Right out of the gate, some might counter with the point that maybe Marvel already has revealed the villain in Kathryn Hahn's mysterious Agnes. At this point, we're assuming — or, at the very least, this writer is — Hahn's role is a diversion. After all, Agnes is very likely the character Agatha Harkness, a long-time supporting character of Wanda Maximoff's.

That's why we're assuming Marvel's hoping fans think this Agnes is the villain ahead of time, so the studio can pull the ultimate bait and switch during the show itself. After all, someone is likely forcing Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) to pull the alternate reality shenanigans — it's just a matter of who, and if we're being frank, Harkness doesn't fit that M.O.

Someone who does fit the bill, however, is the spooky Nightmare, a character from Doctor Strange's stable of nemeses. The ruler of the Dream Dimension, Nightmare torments people in their sleep; in a sense, think of him like Marvel's Freddy Krueger. Now that we know WandaVision is the first in a spiritual trilogy dealing with the multiverse, it stands to reason it's here we'll begin to see these multiversal threats.

That's not even taking into consideration Scott Derrickson's desire to use the character in the Doctor Strange franchise. Though Derrickson is no longer with the project, there's a possibility the script was far-enough along the studio and Sam Raimi decided to keep with it. After all, we do know WandaVision already leads right into the Doctor Strange sequel.

While Nightmare might make the most sense in the current setup, there happens to be another major option. Take Mephisto for example. While it's probably an uphill battle for the devil to make a Disney+ show, the character was involved in a story arc with both Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness. During a run on West Coast Avengers, it was explained that Wanda's children were actually fragments of Mephisto's soul, and Agatha had to end up wiping Wanda's mind to make her forget. Again, we already know the twins will be appearing in the show as well.

Either way, it's likely Marvel Studios is keeping the villain secret for a big reason — luckily enough for MCU fans, the wait is getting shorter with each passing day.

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ January 15th.

