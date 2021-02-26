WandaVision Episode 8 Unveils the Tragic Reason Why Wanda Came to Westview

✖

As we all know by now, the strange sitcom life of WandaVision takes place in the town of Westview, New Jersey, where all of its residents have fallen under the same spell. Wanda built the town, Agatha pulled the strings, and everything fell into place from there. Of course, fans have continued to wonder what exactly the town of Westview has to do with anything. Wanda doesn't have any ties to New Jersey, and nothing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has pointed to that location as being significant. However, in this week's penultimate episode, WandaVision finally revealed why Westview is significant. it's a more tragic tale than you might expect.

Nearly all of WandaVision's eighth episode is spent watching Agatha Harkness take Wanda back through all of her personal tragedies. The final memory they explore takes Wanda to Vision's body, which she leaves at the SWORD facility (contrary to what Hayward has reported). We see Wanda drive to the town of Westview, looking around as she drives, trying to find a specific address.

She finally arrives at a lot in the neighborhood we recognize from the sitcom version of Westview, where only a foundation for a house sits. The whole thing has yet to be built. Then she opens a piece of paper to reveal the deed to the property, with a note from Vision written inside a heart.

"To grow old in," is all the note says, but it's enough to get the point across. Vision had purchased that property for himself and Wanda so they could have a quiet place to retire. When they were no longer on the run, they had a home where they could finally just settle down and be together, away from all of the danger and stress. As we know from watching their story play out on-screen, he clearly never got the chance to see it through.

After looking at the deed and reading the note, Wanda collapses to the ground and screams, emitting an insane amount of magic and creating what we know to be the Hex. She then recreates Vision from scratch, to finish her idea of a perfect life inside her favorite sitcoms.

