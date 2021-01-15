WandaVision: What Is SWORD?

✖

The first two episodes of Marvel's WandaVision have finally been released on Disney+ and fans are getting the chance to dive into the strange and mysterious world that the series has created. These initial episodes don't really answer any questions you may have had going into the show, but they do create quite a few new ones. Obviously, the biggest mystery of the series early on is more of a general "What is going on here?" Another likely revolves around a sword logo that pops up at the very end of the first episode, and then a couple of times in episode two.

WandaVision hasn't revealed anything official about the logo or the organization it represents, so there really aren't any spoilers to be revealed as all of the information about it comes from the comics. It is safe to say, however, that the logo represents the organization known as SWORD. When revealed in the show, SWORD could turn out to be the major driving force behind the strange happenings in Westview.

In the comics SWORD stands for Sentient World Observation and Response Department, and it's basically SHIELD in outer space. In WandaVision, and the greater MCU, it seems as though SWORD might be a little more all-encompassing than its comic book counterpart, focusing on issues here on earth as well as out in the galaxy, and essentially becoming the new version of SHIELD.

When Nick Fury was revealed to be running an operation in space during the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, with Skrull agents working undercover for him, many assumed that this was the start of SWORD in the MCU. That was never confirmed to be the case, but the connection wouldn't be a hard one to make, given the strange nature of whatever is going on in WandaVision.

All we know in the series is that the logo for SWORD pops up next to a computer screen at the very end of the first episode, when the aspect ratio changes to reveal that Wanda and Vision are being watched. The logo shows up again early on in the second episode, when a remote-controlled helicopter crashes into one of Wanda's bushes, and it has the SWORD icon painted on the tail.

No matter what it is that is plaguing Wanda and Vision, SWORD is involved in some form or fashion. This could help explain the involvement of Darcy Lewis, Jimmy Woo, and Monica Rambeau later on in the series.

