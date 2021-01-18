WandaVision: Who Is the Beekeeper?

✖

WandaVision is already giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe plenty to chew on until the third episode ccomes out January 22nd. Some of the biggest questions so far are either "What's this Agnes lady all about?" or "Who the heck is Dottie?"; but nothing looms as large as one pivotal moment towards the end of "Episode 2." The moment in question involves the beekeeper, and it's something that's left most fans scratching their heads.

Light spoilers up ahead for WandaVision — proceed with caution if you've yet to see the first two episodes!

In the closing moments of the second episode, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) go outside to investigate a noise they've heard. That's when the ynotice a mysterious man escape from the manhole in front of their house — the same man wearing the SWORD suit we've seen before. Unlike the trailers, however, this time the man seems to be swarming with bees or flies.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Naturally, fans got to chatting about the character's potential identity. Thanks to the credits at the end of the episode, we know the character is physically played by Zac Henry, a longtime stuntman for Marvel Studios. In fact, he's even listed as the "stunt rigging coordinator" for WandaVision and has had similar positions on Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Infinty War, and Black Panther to name a few.

But who's the character? Even though the suit has an obvious SWORD logo on the back, some have speculated the beekeeper-style design could actually be a stand-in for the eventual MCU introduction of AIM and the logo is simply a red herring.

Wanda's reaction to the character, however, has others thinking the character is either the main villain or one of the henchmen. After all, once he surfaces, Wanda whispers "No," and quickly reverses time (or reality.)

If the swarm flying about the mysterious man is flies rather than bees, maybe Marvel's pulling the "Lord of the Flies" motif with Mephisto and this is actually the character's ascension from Hell.

Maybe the bees should be taken quite literally and the beekeeper has powers relating to the bugs. One villain that instantly comes to mind is long-time Spidey antagonist Swarm, a Nazi that has a body made bees. With Wanda's relation to Baron Von Strucker, it wouldn't be too out of the box that Swarm could be a member of HYDRA and was also experimented on with the Mind Stone.

Either way, we'll find out the identity of the beekeeper soon enough...hopefully...

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

Who do you think the beekeeper is? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!