WandaVision: Has Clea Already Appeared?

✖

Two episodes into WandaVision, and the internet is already abuzz about the series most consider the most unique Marvel Studios thing ever be released. Riffing on the sitcoms of yesteryear, the two-episode premiere reintroduced characters to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), and debuted a whole host of new faces like Agnes (Kathryn Hahn), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Dottie (Emma Caulfield).

The last, of which, being the most mysterious out of them all. Since Dottie first appeared in "Episode 2," the character has raised the most questions out of any — even more than the two at the helm of the series. For what we know now, Dottie is the socialite of Westview, and sees to it she's in charge of most planning and such. This eventually leads to a little confrontation between her and Agnes that may or may not be playful banter.

Though prevailing theories would suggest Dottie is the villain of the show — and could even be Mephisto — what if she's just a bit misunderstood? That's why here, we're hypothesizing Dottie could really be Clea, a staple in Marvel's mystical source material.

At one point, the character was expected to debut in Doctor Strange, though she was eventually removed for a more grounded take on the Sorcerer Supreme. Strange helmer Scott Derickson has already confirmed as much. Since then, it's been heavily rumored both Clea and Brother Voodoo will be making their live-action debuts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Since we know WandaVision leads directly into Doctor Strange 2, why not introduce Clea now? Plus, the character falls perfectly into line with the story currently unfolding in the Disney+ show.

A princess of the Dark Dimension, Clea has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Strange. It just so happens here, Caulfield and Benedict Cumberbatch are in the same age range as well. Furthermore, the Dark Dimension is also the home of Nightmare, a character Derrickson has heavily hinted at in the past. Though Derrickson is no longer with the franchise, it stands to reason many of his ideas will remain in place.

Theoretically, should Nightmare be the big bad of WandaVision and be swaying Wanda to tear open a space between dimensions, it'd make since for Clea to show up and assume Wanda's on the same side of Nightmare — hence her initial portrayal as an antagonist.

That means she'd eventually fight the big bad alongside Scarlet Witch and the inevitable arrival of Strange, all before heading into Multiverse of Madness.

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. The third episode is set for release on January 22nd.

Who do you think Dottie really is? If Caulfield isn't Clea, who would you like to see in that role? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!