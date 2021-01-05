New WandaVision Trailer Could Reveal Identity of Mysterious Beekeeper

✖

It's been the new year for but a matter of days, and 2021 has already rewarded fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of yet another look at WandaVision. Ahead of its debut next week, the House of Ideas has unveiled even more snippets to use in the Mouse's marketing cycle for the Disney+ show, teasing more characters and potential plot threads involved with the Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany-starring series. The teaser also showed another look at the mysterious beekeeper character we've seen prior, even going the length to revealing the character's affiliation.

In the new shot, which features the character climbing out of a manhole in the middle of town, a logo is visible on the back of his suit. Though it's hard to make out in real-time, a simple pause will reveal pretty plainly the beekeeper suit has a SWORD logo printed across its back. In fact, the logo appears to be very comic-accurate.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The inclusion of SWORD in WandaVision was leaked way back in 2019 when some of the earliest set photos surfaced from the production as it filmed on location. From those set photos, it was revealed an adult Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) would serve as a SWORD agent, Marvel Studios' successor to SHIELD.

“This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I’ve always said that, ‘I want to be a superhero.’ Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero,” Parris previously revealed of her MCU debut. “I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, ‘I want to do that.’”

Parris added, “I didn’t know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren’t Black. I was like sure, whatever that’s not going to happen. And then it happened. When I tell you that it wasn’t on my radar at that moment…I’m so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she’s such a badass in the comics. I just can’t believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it’s wild. It’s wild. I think people will be very excited.”

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ starting January 15th.

