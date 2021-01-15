WandaVision: Who Is Agnes?

✖

The first two episodes of WandaVision dropped on Disney+ today, and we met some Marvel newcomers in addition to the returning Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany). Fans have long wondered about Kathryn Hahn's character, who was originally described as a "nosey neighbor." We learned during the show's first full trailer that Hahn's character was named Agnes, which sparked theories that she is actually playing Agatha Harkness, one of Marvel's oldest and most powerful witches who served as a teacher to Wanda in the comics. Here's what we learned about "Agnes" in the first two episodes of WandaVision...

Agnes is indeed a "nosy neighbor," who helps Wanda with her classic sitcom dinner mishap in the first episode and later introduces her to the queen of the neighborhood, Dottie (Emma Caulfield). She's an outspoken gossip queen who loves to make jokes about her husband Ralph who is never seen onscreen (another classic sitcom trope). There is not much in the first two episodes to indicate Agnes is secretly Agatha, but that doesn't mean much considering the show has yet to give any answers about what's happening.

One of the biggest signs that Agnes could be Agatha is the fact that she's wearing a witch costume for Halloween in the trailer. With Wanda and Vision dressed like their comic selves in the teasers, it's not a huge leap to assume the same for Kathryn Hahn's character. However, considering the Halloween episode looked to be in the 2000s era, it will probably be a few episodes before we know for sure.

As for Agatha Harkness, she was a survivor of the Salem witch trials in the comics, and eventually became Wanda's key mentor, helping her master her chaos magic. Eventually, she erases the memory of Wanda and Vision's children from Wanda's mind and considering the second episode ended with Wanda pregnant, we wouldn't be surprised if the story was heading in that direction.

Recently, Hahn told ComicBook.com that she prepped hard for WandaVision and read a bunch of comics. "I did, even if they weren't necessarily being used for this I did," Hahn says. "Just because I wanted to know a little bit more about Wanda's history, for sure. And it was a pretty dark dive." WandaVision director previously Matt Shakman admitted comic titles like The Vision and Scarlet Witch, The Vision, and House of M were all inspirations for the series.

Do you think Agnes will end up being Agatha Harkness or do you have other theories? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The third episode of WandaVision will hit Disney+ on Friday, January 22nd.