Watch Conan O'Brien's Emotional Late-Night Farewell

Conan O’Brien said goodbye to his TBS late-night show this week, and fans were truly emotional. The TV mainstay has been on screens at the network for 11 seasons. Back in the NBC days, he called NBC home from the mid-90s until 2009 on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. But, this week’s goodbye carried some weight with it. There’s no question that the funny man will land on his feet somewhere. However, the late-night landscape has only kept expanding since he made the transition to TBS. The passion of the fanbase and the respect that O’Brien garners from fellow celebrities are a testament to how he’s treated all these people over the years. In a landscape that is full to the brim with late-night offerings, people were still tuning in to check out what Conan had planned for all these years. It was hard for the former SNL writer to not sound emotional on this last show.

Conan has one last order of business before he wraps up his nightly talk show on TBS - an exit interview with Homer Simpson. pic.twitter.com/5x8N0ZRIj8 — Team Coco (@TeamCoco) June 25, 2021

"It's hard to say, it's our final show on TBS," he said in his monologue. "I've done over 4,000 hours of television in my life. And every night, I always said, 'tonight we have a really great show.' And I have to tell you, I was often lying."

O’Brien added, ”But tonight - tonight we really do have a great show. And if we don't, what are you gonna do about it? Yeah, I'll be long gone."

"My advice to anyone watching right now - and it's not easy to do, it's not easy to do, but try; try and do what you love with people you love,” he would add later. "If you can manage that, it's the definition of heaven on Earth."

"When I found Andy Richter, he's one of the funniest people that I ever met," the comedian praised his right-hand man. "And I put him next to me, and Andy - I never said to Andy, you know, give me room, you can't get the laugh, I've got to get the laugh. The rule was always, if you think of the funniest thing, just say it, and that'll get us out and you did it 100,000 times."

