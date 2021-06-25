Conan O'Brien's Final Episode Features Surprise Appearances From Comedy Legends
While the final episode of TBS's Conan featured Jack Black as the featured guest, comedy luminary Will Ferrell joined animation icon Homer J. Simpson, as they both appeared to say goodbye to America's longest-serving late night talk show host as he closed this chapter and moves on to a streaming variety series on HBO Max. A cold open animated by The Simpsons team, where O'Brien worked as a writer before transitioning to late night, pitted O'Brien against Homer as a hostile and incompetent HR representative who was conducting Conan's exit interview, complete with a dismissive reference to one of O'Brien's episodes of The Simpsons.
Ferrell, who also appeared on O'Brien's final episode of Late Night With Conan O'Brien and the final episode of The Tonight Show With Conan O'Brien, showed up via Zoom. He made a joke about the Batman sex controversy that has been driving so much social media conversation for the last week or so, and then recorded a number of advance messages so that he can be sure to be on hand for the final episodes of any other shows O'Brien might do.
For Black, the show apparently attained sentience. The sketch was supposed to include the actor feigning an injury while singing an energetic farewell to Conan. Instead, Black apparently injured himself -- for real -- in rehearsal and appeared on the finale with his ankle in a splint.
At least, that's the idea.
The rest of the show was made up of Conan doing stand-up and clips from previous shows, highlighting some favorite guests and moments, including his famous open-mouthed kiss with Ryan Reynolds and conversations with folks like Jason Momoa, Steve Martin, and Martin Short.
O'Brien had a lot to live up to with his final monologue. When he left The Tonight Show, he delivered a famous monologue that told his audience to do away with cynicism, becuase he believes that "if you work really hard and you're kind, amazing things will happen."
This time around, though, he wasn't just saying goodbye to the Tonight franchise, but instead to late night as a whole, since his next show will be a totally different animal. He took the time out to thank his family, his crew, and the people who helped him get started in late night, from producers who believed in him, to Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, who put his reputation on the line to back O'Brien in the '90s.
You can see how some of Conan's fans responded to the finale below.
End of an era
End of an era. Thanks for all the fun @ConanOBrien and @AndyRichter, can't wait to see what you guys have coming up next! #CONAN #ConanAtLargo #ConanOBrien pic.twitter.com/Duzk2Tta4V— Ryan (@rfiles90) June 25, 2021
Heartbroken
I AM NOT OKAY 💔💔💔💔 #Conan #ConanAtLargo https://t.co/oWpLzWVLkX pic.twitter.com/JSbFd8M7Ek— Dr. Dani Sanchez,MFA, PhD. (She/They) (@analgesicsleep) June 25, 2021
EMTs
So those fake EMTs went to the nearby CVS to buy bandages in costume. #CONAN #ConanAtLargo— Steve Jortles (@Galileo908) June 25, 2021
Flashback
When I went to New York in 2005 I made it a priority to go to a Conan show. I was able to go & it was a blast! I’ll miss seeing Conan on late night TV. #ConanAtLargo #ConanOBrien— Thomas McCulloch (@TMac_816) June 25, 2021
Sona interrupted her maternity leave for this
OMG! @sonamov is therrrre😭😭😭 #Conan #ConanAtLargo pic.twitter.com/58fCZlOjzK— Dr. Dani Sanchez,MFA, PhD. (She/They) (@analgesicsleep) June 25, 2021
The string dance
Conan has been a staple in my life since his first show. He always manages to cheer me up. His heart is as big as they come. Thanks Coco! #ConanAtLargo pic.twitter.com/UcQ3gFsb7a— Noreen73 💛🦄 (@MissPun4) June 25, 2021
Conan Con
And a snippet of the one time actually did get into Conan Con (the first show which means we got the best funko pop, brag!) and he sent us off with a rendition of Creep. #ConanAtLargo #teamcoco pic.twitter.com/lxesP4ie7V— amy susanne 🖕 (@sabrinaobscura) June 25, 2021
Did this a couple of years in a row. Still have a coffee cup and a hat from the experience. #conan #conancon pic.twitter.com/rFmaA9uwNg— Russ Burlingame, the #JosieBook Guy (@russburlingame) June 25, 2021
A long way
He’s definitely went a long way. Going to miss seeing Conan on cable television 😢😢 #CONAN #ConanAtLargo #ConanOBrien @TeamCoco @ConanOBrien https://t.co/4uZiEwtLSm— Dylan Slemp 🐵 (@elongatedbean) June 25, 2021
A pretty good reason, actually
Oh, @ConanOBrien ... the reason I was late to school every day from the 90's to... *in the year 2000*#CONAN #ConanAtLargo #ConanOBrien #farewellconan#teamcoco @TeamCoco @TBSNetwork— Blair D NYC (@blairdayton22) June 25, 2021
Bittersweet
It’s bittersweet to watch this #ConanAtLargo finale. Being that I’m only 25 I’ve grown up with @ConanOBrien in the background of life. I know this isn’t the end of Conan but this feels like the close of a chapter. Thanks for the laughs Coco! #CONAN #ConanOBrien— Austin Lopez (@austinlopez96) June 25, 2021