Watch: Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell Does His Best Robert Pattinson Batman Impression

Walker Scobell is gearing up for the biggest project of his career. The Adam Project standout is set to star in Percy Jackson and the Olympians as the titular demigod when it premieres on Disney+ this December. Beyond it being his biggest role, Percy Jackson and the Olympians represents Scobell's most intensive project yet, as he filmed the eight-episode first season over the course of eight months. Production officially wrapped on Percy Jackson Season 1 this past February. While Scobell and his co-stars are not able to promote the project right now due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the young actor is staying busy by protecting his city.

Walker Scobell Suits Up as Batman

The city streets are crowded for the winter solstice.

Taking to his TikTok, Percy Jackson star Walker Scobell shared his impression of Robert Pattinson's Batman. You can watch the video below...

What's Next For Robert Pattinson's Batman?

Like Scobell, Robert Pattinson's The Batman franchise is on pause due to both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The Batman Part II was expected to go into production in the fall, but that tentative timeline was delayed until March 2024.

"I don't even know if the script's finished," The Batman star Andy Serkis told ComicBook.com this past March. "I have no idea, only that my good friend Matt Reeves is writing away, but I don't know what'll be in [it]. I have no idea."

The first installment in this new The Batman franchise arrived in March 2022 to both acclaim from both critics and fans alike. The Matt Reeves-directed film is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and made over $770 million dollars at the worldwide box office.

When Will Percy Jackson Premiere?

Regardless of strike timelines, Percy Jackson and the Olympians is scheduled for a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on December 20th. From there, the first season will drop new episodes every Wednesday for the following six weeks. Percy Jackson Season 1 will follow the events of The Lightning Thief, the first book in Rick Riordan's original Percy Jackson pentalogy.

This release date came alongside a teaser trailer for the upcoming serialized reboot. That 30-second spot featured first looks at Adam "Edge" Copeland as Ares, Thalia's tree, the Minotaur and more.

