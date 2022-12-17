Watch Pat Sajak's Hilarious Reaction to Wheel of Fortune Contestant's Unusual Response

Pat Sajak was lost for words when a Wheel of Fortune contestant couldn't get one of the the puzzles right. The host literally dropped a card when Kate Mock Elliott couldn't come up with "Fixing a leak." Now, she got pretty close with "Moving a leaf" and "Raking a leaf." But, just missed it by a hair. People at home were cheering her on too, and wanted to see the puzzle get solved. But, it was never to be. She told Sajak, "I kept thinking of doing something else with a leak, and I didn't think that was it." The host was just a bit stunned by it all. Maybe we should all be celebrating Mock Elliott instead. She did manage to bring home $40,000 in her time on the game show. That's nothing to sneeze at. But, some on social media will never know of her triumph and focus on that last puzzle. She told Nexstar about her goals and how she managed to surprise with both of them.

"I'm a notorious over-sharer with little verbal filter (hence being able to write a one-woman-show), so what I said was pretty much what I was thinking at that moment," Mock Elliot revealed. "I had gone into the day hoping to win money or prizes, but promising myself that I'd be happy if all that happened was something funny or memorable. Success on both counts."

Another Incident Made People Re-evaluate How They Handle Contestants Online

Christopher Coleman struggled with "another feather in your cap" on the beloved show. TMZ talked about his viral moment and he tried to put it into perspective for people sitting at home.

"This idiom ['Another feather in your cap,'] is something I learned when I was six or seven years old. But I haven't heard it in over 30 years and so it has been a while for me," Coleman said. "You are also under a lot of scrutiny and pressure when you're in production. A lot of people are sitting at home on the comfort of their own couch, yelling and screaming at the TV, when we [the contestants] are the ones in the moment and in real time, trying to guess and figure out what this puzzle is."

"You go up there. Half of you don't even have public speaking skills. You go on 'Wheel of Fortune' and go into the shoes of where we were standing. And then it will be a whole another conversation when they are trending and making donkeys of themselves."

"Just go easy on me and the other contestants because we are very educated people and we don't want to be put in a situation where we are being cackled and publicly humiliated on a show that was a lifelong dream," Coleman concluded, adding that people "should have more empathy and a little more grace and understanding."

