Watchmen Showrunner Damon Lindelof Keeps Discovering Similarities Between the Series and the News
Things are tense in the United States these days as the threat of the coronavirus keeps going, the upcoming presidential election has many on edge, and the ongoing fight to protect Black lives from police brutality continues. The latter on the list definitely matches up with some themes seen in HBO's Watchmen, which took place 30 years after the events of the comic book. In fact, a lot of headlines are starting to match up with moments in the series, which was helmed by Damon Lindelof. The showrunner took to Instagram this week to share multiple news stories that are eerily similar to what was previously seen on the show from a KKK robe being found in a Sherrif's home to cops wearing yellow masks.
The following are Lindelof's Instagram posts as well as some of his other posts about the news, including information about the Tulsa Race Massacre, the real-life tragedy that kicked off the Watchmen series which has been a big topic of discussion on social media. We also added some tweets from other people who are noticing the similarities between Watchmen and the news. You can check out the posts below...
"The road to enlightenment is long."
More Tulsa Information
I first heard about The Tulsa Massacre of Black Wall Street in an Atlantic article written by Ta-Nehisi Coates entitled “The Case For Reparations.” This staggering piece of writing was the formative inspiration for our collective reimagining of WATCHMEN. Today, Nikole Hannah-Jones makes the case again, contextualizing it in the Age of a Pandemic and the cultural shift of white people acknowledging our role and complicity in the systemic racism that has infected our country for centuries. Our nation is built on a system of laws to compensate victims of injustice with monetary atonement. How many times does the case need to be argued before it is finally heard? It is time for reparations. Link in bio.
Eerie
HBO’s ‘Watchmen’ and Seattle police today: pic.twitter.com/3wGPyZwqfo— Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) July 1, 2020
Not What We Had in Mind
This is not what I meant when I said I wanted a second season of HBO’s Watchmen. pic.twitter.com/IfOz4WmRZg— Greg (@GregLickteig) July 1, 2020
Scary Thoughts
which is scarier; that they missed the point of the show or that they absolutely got it https://t.co/uMdD1XWTyh— Josh Raby (@JoshRaby) July 1, 2020
Watchmen: A Summary
Watchmen really did succinctly summarize a lot of things about this country. pic.twitter.com/PDM6Jxa020— G. Willow Wilson (@GWillowWilson) July 1, 2020
