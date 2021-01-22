Watchmen Star Regina King Tries To Identify Which Superheroes Are Real

✖

Regina King may have played a superhero herself, but that doesn't necessarily make her an expert in identifying which are the real deal, and which are just created for comedic effect. She proved this a bit, during a "Superhero ro Superzero?" segment on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Flanked by a trio of fake superheroes, Late Late Show staffers dressed up as the DC heroes Arm Fall Off Boy and Polka Dot Man (set to make his big-screen debut in The Suicide Squad later this year), and the British comics and TV hero Bananaman. King got one of her three guesses right.

While The Big Cheese was pretty clearly wrong, King fell for Venus Fly Trap and Tadpole, a pair of plant- and animal-themed heroes. The correct choice she made was Arm Fall Off Boy.

You can see the video below.

King headlined HBO's Watchmen (she even noted, upon learning that Arm Fall Off Boy was real, that they hailed from the same universe). The series, run by former Lost executive producer Damon Lindelof, won 10 awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, Outstanding Writing in a Limited Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series for Regina King. After the awards show, King took to Twitter to share a video of herself thanking fans and her fellow castmates.

"I just wanted to take another moment to say thank you. Thank you to the incredible Watchmen fans. You rode hard for us and it could not be more appreciated. Playing Sister Night, Angela Abar, was just a singular expense. Words cannot really express what playing her meant to me, but she would not have been as amazing without an incredible support system, and incredible cast. Yahya Abdul-Mateen, I love you, man. I love my castmates, I wish I could name every single one of you: Jean Smart, Tim Blake Nelson, Jovan Adepo, Don Johnson, Mr. Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons, and the list goes on and on and on and on.”

King added, "This is just crazy times we’re in, but I wish I could name every single background actor to every camera operator to every VFX artist that worked on this show, and everyone in between."

You can see Watchmen on HBO Max, where King will return to reprise her role in The Boondocks later in 2021.