WBD CEO David Zaslav's Comments on Removing Shows From HBO Max Draws Ire, "Makes My Blood Boil"
Earlier this year, as part of a cost saving measure for Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max announced that a slew of original programming would be departing the streaming service...for good. This news came after the Batgirl movie had been shelved entirely, with fan-favorite TV shows like Infinity Train, OK K.O.! – Let's Be Heroes, and Uncle Grandpa removed from HBO Max and suddenly without any means to watch the series at all. Speaking during todya's Warner Bros. Discovery quarterly investor call, WBD CEO David Zaslav addressed some of the "views" about how they're restructuring the company post-merger, specifically the removal of all this content and more (emphasis our own, noting the specific comment many are taking issue with).
"Casey Bloys (HBO Chief Content Officer) was able to look at all the content on HBO and when 37 series went away...He was able to look over the last year and a half, what are people watching and what are they not watching? Where are people spending time? Where are they being nourished?" Zaslav said. " We have the ability to look at across our cable channels, what are we spending on on shows and where are they working and where are we getting a good return. All those write offs, that we took shows off these platforms, we didn't take one show off a platform that was going to help us in any way. It's going to help us to get it off the platform so that we can now invest, with the knowledge of what is working, and replace those shows with content that has a chance to be more successful, have larger audience, and we're reallocating the capital."
As one might expect, Zaslav's comments instantly drew the ire of the fans of the TV shows that were removed from HBO Max, the fiery response to which you can see below. The WBD CEO spent much of the call speaking toward the future of the company and their efforts to spend on quality programming while also managing their significant debt. You can see what people are saying about his comments here:
Zaslav is such an a**hole. I can’t with this guy.
Is it so hard to respect your customers and the people who employed to serve them? https://t.co/8JBx2aIRym— Spectra (@DeltaHeliolisk) November 3, 2022
in other words "we're gonna remove shows made by actual talented creators and remake them under our own umbrella so we can take all the credit"— ₵Ⱨ₳₥ɆⱠɆØ₦ (Photoshop Commissions Open) (@bewarchameleon) November 3, 2022
David Zaslav is completely delusional! He removed Infinity Train & OK K.O Let’s Be Heroes which both shows have a massive fanbase & are huge hits for Cartoon Network! He has cause many animators & animation crews to lose their jobs! These amazing animated shows are irreplaceable! https://t.co/Yc4dNLu3Wl— Josh ❤️ BB24,Black Panther,Andor #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) November 3, 2022
Wow. Eat shit Zaslav. That's one way to demean thousands of peoples work https://t.co/qIiUZwpIxI— angelfacepeanut (@angelfacepeanu3) November 3, 2022
This makes my blood boil dog oh my god— Full Name #NewDealForAnimation (@Geeky_Beans) November 3, 2022
(After what Zaslav did to animated shows that have/had a big audience)#FireDavidZaslav https://t.co/LOaEMqUGEV pic.twitter.com/Uxj4eaKsv5— TF_FanKawaii #NewDeal4Animation #FireDavidZaslav (@TFankawaii) November 3, 2022
Because focusing solely on profitable art is the correct way to run a film company and not an out-of-depth CEO wringing the last ounces of creativity out of Hollywood. Absolutely abhorrent. Zaslav needs to go. https://t.co/2zdXZpHxXT— Jonathan (@jonathanrcastle) November 3, 2022
What he did to Infinity Train was a war crime— shemp moné (@mustbeshemoney) November 3, 2022