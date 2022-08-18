HBO Max Subscribers Are Panicking After Confirmation More Shows Are Getting Pulled

HBO Max stunned subscribers with a sudden announcement on Wednesday night when they confirmed that a ton of new shows are set to leave the service....at the end of the week. Among the titles confirmed to be leaving are a slew of shows developed exclusively for HBO Max, meaning that there will be no other way to watch many of them once they exit the service. Among the shows and movies confirmed to be leaving HBO Max at the end of the week are Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, My Dinner with Herve, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, and Uncle Grandpa.

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms," the company said in a statement. "At the same time, we're already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max."

Despite this attempt at sounding reassuring, many subscribers to the service are stunned, some panicking, about what this means not only for the future of the streamer but all the content that's currently available. Will more of it leave? Will any of it come back? Questions abound and fans are shocked, you can see the full reactions below!