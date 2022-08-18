HBO Max Subscribers Are Panicking After Confirmation More Shows Are Getting Pulled
HBO Max stunned subscribers with a sudden announcement on Wednesday night when they confirmed that a ton of new shows are set to leave the service....at the end of the week. Among the titles confirmed to be leaving are a slew of shows developed exclusively for HBO Max, meaning that there will be no other way to watch many of them once they exit the service. Among the shows and movies confirmed to be leaving HBO Max at the end of the week are Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, My Dinner with Herve, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, and Uncle Grandpa.
"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+. That will include the removal of some content from both platforms," the company said in a statement. "At the same time, we're already starting to bring our content catalogs together like the launch of the new CNN Originals Hub on discovery+ and a curated collection of Magnolia Network content coming soon to HBO Max."
Despite this attempt at sounding reassuring, many subscribers to the service are stunned, some panicking, about what this means not only for the future of the streamer but all the content that's currently available. Will more of it leave? Will any of it come back? Questions abound and fans are shocked, you can see the full reactions below!
im in shock
prevnext
im in shock. aren't most of these only currently available on hbo max????? https://t.co/WgEesFQCVN— mars 📌 ko-fi comms!! (@marsduckss) August 18, 2022
Creator of Summer Camp Island speaks out
prevnext
We worked for 5 years to make 100 episodes of animation. We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO MAX just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing!— Julia Pott (@juliapott) August 18, 2022
HBO MAX is dead in the water
prevnext
So I see Warner Brothers is in a “multiple bullet rounds to the foot” mood rn— Poof (@PoofPigMaster) August 18, 2022
HBO MAX is dead in the water if they’re removing that many titles
Is that why
prevnext
Burning down HBOMax for the insurance money at this point. https://t.co/CUVg6sI0S4— Jamie: Your #1 Name Brand Gay 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@jamiegeeksout) August 18, 2022
these shows deserve another shot
prevnext
Take euphoria instead these shows deserve another shot @hbomax— RockerMike1 (@RockerMike1) August 18, 2022
How does this benefit any of the consumers
prevnext
How does this benefit any of the consumers thst use hbomax? I'm genuinely curious https://t.co/Lr8mKkRotc— InnocentVillainReviews (@InnocentVReview) August 18, 2022
this is a massive mistake.
prevnext
Please fire this man, he's killing HBO Max and this merger needs to be cancelled please, this is a massive mistake.— Hertion333 (@DevinCr87019475) August 18, 2022
This is destroying both the HBO and WB brands
prevnext
I don't understand why they are removing shows that were specifically created for HBO Max? This is destroying both the HBO and WB brands. No one cares about the Discovery brand https://t.co/tMMdbqQdqo— Dan Jacob Jingleheimer Schmidt (@sweaterzzz) August 18, 2022
keeping my hbo max subscription paused longer than I thought.
prevnext
Looks like I'm keeping my hbo max subscription paused longer than I thought..... pic.twitter.com/GWfw8OlMTU— cee⁹+¹² | chaeyoung's mole (@haseulzbarz) August 18, 2022
Sure doesn't
prev
This doesn’t seem like the best way to run a company. https://t.co/GIqtrkAAAP— Stephen T. (@GoshZilla) August 18, 2022