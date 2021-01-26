Jane Lynch's Weakest Link Reboot Renewed for Season 2

✖

It looks like Jane Lynch's run as a game show host for NBC is set to continue later this year. The Glee alum was hired to lead the network's reboot of Weakest Link, which has found some solid success since its premiere last year. The first season of this new take on Weakest Link wrapped up on Monday night, but the network had seen all it needed to see over the course of the season, so a decision on its future didn't take too long. NBC has already renewed the Lynch-hosted series for Season 2.

NBC will begin production on Weakest Link Season 2 at some point later this year. It's unclear at this time when exactly the new episodes will air, but it could follow the same pattern as Season 1 and kick off the new installment in the fall.

“I’m thrilled that Weakest Link will return for another season,” said Lynch. “It has been my honor to bring back this classic game show loved by millions. I also look forward to challenging the brain power of our players while baiting them to turn against one another for the chance to win some life-changing cash. And, of course, for my own enjoyment, and not to mention the opportunity to say ‘You are the weakest link. Goodbye.’ several times an episode.”

Weakest Link began as a hit series in Britain, and it features a group of contestants who are quizzed on various topics and vote on which player they believe to be the Weakest Link each and every round.

“Audiences have clearly embraced this smart, fun and completely addicting show, and it’s been a great addition to the NBC lineup,” said Jenny Groom, executive vice president of unscripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to Jane, our friends at BBC Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio and everyone who has been instrumental in keeping the DNA of the original format intact while simultaneously adding new flourishes that make it as relevant and popular as ever.”

