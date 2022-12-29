Wednesday Reclaims #1 TV Show Spot on Netflix

Over five weeks after the series premiered, Netflix's hit new series Wednesday has reclaimed the #1 TV Show spot on the streaming service. For the past two weeks other shows have pushed the Jenna Ortega-starring reboot of The Addams Family down to the #2 and sometimes #3 position, but the popularity of the show has overcome new waves of content. For the past fourteen days, Harry & Meghan, The Recruit, Emily in Paris, and The Witcher: Blood Origin have all leap-frogged Wednesday to become #1 at some point, but now the crown has returned to the series, and it shows no signs of stopping.

Netflix tracks the success of their original content by measuring them in a "First 28 Days" window, measuring how much people are watching within the first four weeks it's been streaming. Wednesday crossed a major threshold in that time frame and is now sitting at 1.237 billion hours streamed in that time. In its fifth week of release, of which a few days are beyond that "First 28 Days," Wednesday was still putting up huge numbers and was watched over 117 million hours in the week of December 19th to December 25th. In short, the series' success is something that was a huge win for Netflix.

Check out the current Top 10 TV shows on Netflix right now below to see what Wednesday is still crushing in the streaming charts.