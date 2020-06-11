Wentworth Miller Breaks Down His Captain Cold Costume With Behind The Scenes Photos

✖

Wentworth Miller, who played Leonard Snart on The Flash before moving to DC's Legends of Tomorrow and getting a redemption arc for the villainous Captain Cold, took to social media today to share a look at some of his favorite bits of fashion that helped him connect with the character of Snart. Among the photos are a ring and a kilt, both of which have stories behind them -- and one of the shots features Miller's real-life friend and Prison Break co-star Dominic Purcell, who plays Heat Wave to Miller's Captain Cold. While Miller left Legends after the show's first season, and has returned only sparingly, Purcell is one of only two regular characters who have been on board the Waverider from the beginning.

Snart sacrificed himself at the end of the show's first season to save the rest of the Legends, but since the Arrowverse is a multiverse, we have seen other versions of the character since, including the Earth-X version (who is gay and was dating The Ray) and a disembodied voice in "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that suggested an alternate Earth version of Mick Rory (Purcell) had replaced the voice of the ship's computer with Snart's.

You can see the photos below.

The caption -- "I had visions of it whirling and twirling, cold gun firing, bombs going off, in slo-mo... Would have been gorgeous" -- suggests that perhaps Miller would have really enjoyed the lighter, crazier show that Legends of Tomorrow became after his departure. During a recent interview, Falk Hentschel, who played Hawkman in the show's first season, expressed similar sentiments.

"It was lovely to bring him back and to sort of do a different take, a lighter take, like what Casper [Crump] got to do," Hentschel told ComicBook.com, referencing last season's Vandal Savage cameo, where the villain was thrilled to see the Legends again because he was so bored in Hell. "And a bit of sensitivity too because I always wanted to bring some of that to the show, and we just never got around to it. It was really lovely, it was really nice to mess around with that, put him in a pink bathrobe and fluffy, weird slippers. I enjoyed it."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow is expected to begin production in the fall with an eye toward a spring 2021 season premiere.

