Werewolf by Night Director Shares BTS Video of Epic Hallway Fight

Even before the art of the hallway fight returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Gael Garcia Bernal's eponymous antihero in Werewolf by Night got his chance to shine in a one-take fight sequence. Sunday, Werewolf helmer Michael Giacchino shared a behind-the-scenes look at the stunt workers preparing for the sequence in question. Using Home Depot moving boxes as props, stunt coordinator Casey O'Neill and a team of stuntmen rehearse the minute-long sequence.

"Here's a great video showing a rehearsal for our Hallway Fight in #werewolfbynight – our incredible stunt team, led by the great Casey O'Neill, brought their all for this shot which I had been thinking about since the start of production," Giacchino tweeted. "Grateful for they're [sic] talents and efforts!"

When does Werewolf by Night 2 get release?

As it stands now, there has been no confirmation whether or not Werewolf by Night will get a sequel. That said, characters like Werewolf by Night, Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing are practically guaranteed to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the future. While the jury is still out on when the special takes place in the grand scheme of things, Giacchino says he has an excellent idea of where it falls, it's just up to Marvel and whether they'll choose to agree.

"I have a very specific idea of how this fits into everything, but those are all discussions yet to be have with everyone else at Marvel, Kevin and Stephen and Brian Gay and all, everybody else. These are the discussions that I do hope to have," the filmmaker told Collider this month. "But in my mind, because you do have to have some sort of reference when you're making something like this, and whether it's just for yourself or to explain to somebody else a motivation or a character. But as I said, it's my idea of how this fits in. It's my version of where this all goes because I did need that in order to of push this through. But it wasn't something that we or I felt needed to be a part of this. It was just more for me as I was making it."

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn't receive a theatrical release, the "Special Presentation," as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else.