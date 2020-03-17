Westworld: New Trailer Previews the Rest of Season 3

Last night saw the season three premiere of Westworld on HBO, moving the main narrative of the series away from the titular park itself and onto the mainland and the “real world.” After the first episode, the “in the weeks ahead” preview for the series arrived online teasing where the season as a whole will go in the next seven episodes of the season. You can watch the full season preview in the player above and keep reading for our full analysis of the footage and what it means for the new episodes, and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below!

The biggest piece of the puzzle that is this promo is Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale. Westworld’s season two finale saw Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores inhabiting a host copy of Charlotte, and then seemingly creating a new version of her own body after being smuggled out into the real world, which leaves the Control Unit aka Pearl inhabiting Charlotte’s body unaccounted for. As we know at the end of season 2, Dolores smuggled fives pearls out of Westworld but which hosts they belong to remains a mystery.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer would have us believe that at least one of them is James Marsden’s Teddy, Dolores’ love interest who perished in the second season, and seems to imply that Teddy’s pearl is inside the host replica of Tommy Flanagan’s Martin Connells. If we were taking a shot-in-the-dark guess, given the young sounding voice of Hale in the trailer, it seems likely that the host inside Hale’s body is young, and since Dolores and Maeve are on a collision course this season, Maeve’s daughter could be the one inside of Hale’s body.

The other major puzzle piece of the season trailer is Vincent Cassel’s Engerraund Serac, who we know from the official HBO website is “one of the architects of Rehoboam” aka the super computer that Dolores has her eyes on. In the trailer we see Serac seemingly recruiting Maeve on a mission to take down Dolores, while also positioning Bernard as returning to Westworld to find Maeve and use her to shut down the rogue host. It’s unclear who Maeve will be working with or if Bernard will somehow find someone else in the park to help him in his mission to stop Dolores from hurting anyone else (as he said in the season 2 finale).

Finally we have Ed Harris’ William aka The Man in Black. At the end of season 2, William in the main timeline was seen being retrieved from the massacre in Westworld and seemingly taken back to the mainland. The post credit scene for season 2’s finale showed a host version of William entering The Forge in the far future, but for what purpose and how far into the future remains to be seen. That in mind, it stands to reason that the shots for Harris’ character emerging from a bathtub and firing a gun in the wall are probably in the present day, and based on his demeanor we can assume that he thinks he’s playing one of Dr. Ford’s games.

What do you make of all this new footage and what do you think is going to happen in the third season of Westworld? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!